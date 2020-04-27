DHHR confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and two additional deaths caused by the virus in its morning report on Monday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, April 27, a total of 43,039 residents have received laboratory results for COVID-19 with 1,063 testing positive, 41,976 testing negative and 36 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

The release stated that the DHHR has confirmed the death of a 92-year-old woman and a 76-year old woman, bot from Jackson County as the state’s 35th and 36th deaths caused by the coronavirus.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to these families for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest release:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (133), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (41), Fayette (10), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (8), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (72), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (18), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.