DHHR confirms 11 new cases, 2 additional deaths in West Virginia in Tuesday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 11 new cases of the coronavirus and two additional deaths caused by the virus in its morning report on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, there have been a total of 154,239 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,582 total cases and 92 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year-old woman from Lewis County and a 66-year-old woman from Clay County. The Lewis County Health Department confirmed the death of the 88-year-old resident on June 17, but the death was not included in any of the DHHR’s reports until Tuesday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of two West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 700 active cases and 1,790 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the totals of confirmed and probable cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (415/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (6/1), Cabell (87/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (59/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (51/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (212/5), *Kanawha (261/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (54/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (144/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (73/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (50/13), Putnam (44/1), Raleigh (33/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (3/0), *Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (106/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (7/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha and Roane counties in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.