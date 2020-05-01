DHHR confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 11 new cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia and two additional deaths caused by the virus in its morning report on Friday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as on 10 a.m. on Friday, May 1, a total of 46,844 residents have received laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,136 testing positive, 45,708 testing negative and 46 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year-old man and 86-year-old woman, both from Jackson County, as the state’s 45th and 46th deaths caused by COVID-19.

“We grieve with these families at this time of great loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the confirmed number of cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (147), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (43), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (11), Nicholas (6), Ohio (28), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.