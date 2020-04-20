DHHR confirms 12 new positive cases, 4 new coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and 4 new coronavirus-related deaths in its morning report on Monday.

The release from the DHHR said that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, April 20, a total of 22,155 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 902 testing positive, 21,253 testing negative and 24 positive cases resulting in deaths.

DHHR officials said the additional four COVID-19-related deaths include an 85-year-old woman from Monongalia County and a 78-year-old woman, a 79-year-old woman and a 95-year old woman, all from Jackson County.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families.”

The release stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest release:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (111), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (128), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (90), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (4), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).