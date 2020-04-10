DHHR confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 536

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has confirmed an additional 13 cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 536.

The release from the DHHR said that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, April 10, a total of 14,537 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 536 testing positive, 14,001 returning negative and 5 positive cases resulting in deaths.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (83), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (2), Cabell (17), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), *Harrison (28), Jackson (20), *Jefferson (44), Kanawha (74), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (31), Marshall (6), *Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (7), Mineral (3), Monongalia (76), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (16), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (16), Wyoming (1).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Harrison, Jefferson and Mason counties in this report.