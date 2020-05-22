DHHR confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19 in WV; Lewis Co. Health Department confirms county’s first COVID-19 death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Friday morning, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 13 new cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia and the Lewis County Health Department confirmed the death of a resident caused by the virus.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of Friday, May 22, a total of 84,829 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,616 testing positive, 82,213 testing negative and 71* positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release from the DHHR stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

In this case, there has been a delay relating the latest COVID-19 death in north central West Virginia. Around 9:30 Friday morning, the Lewis County Health Department issued a release stating that it has had its first death related to COVID-19. The victim was a 54-year-old man and no further information regarding his death will be released to protect his and his family’s privacy, according to the release.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (253), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (13), Hancock (14), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (136), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (27), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (36), Mingo (3), Monongalia (119), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (17), Preston (15), Putnam (31), Raleigh (14), Randolph (10), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

*Note – The death of the Lewis County resident was not included in the DHHR’s morning report on Friday. This would suggest that the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state is 72, not 71.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.