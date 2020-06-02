DHHR confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 13 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in West Virginia in its Tuesday morning report.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, there have been a total of 100,543 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,041 total cases and 77 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 52-year-old man from Kanawha County as the state’s 77th death caused by COVID-19.

“Our sincere condolences are extended for this profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 623 active cases and 1,341 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the numbers of confirmed or probable cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (303/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (65/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (5/0), Fayette (50/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (31/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (187/5), Kanawha (227/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (45/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (123/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (102/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.