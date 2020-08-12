DHHR confirms 133 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 133 new coronavirus cases and six additional deaths caused by the virus in its report on Wednesday.

A total of 121 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths were announced by the DHHR on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, there have been a total of 335,075 (+4,628) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,008 (+133) total cases and 153 (+6) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year-old man from Mercer County, an 82-year-old woman from Grant County, an 81-year-old woman from Mercer County, a 79-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 80-year-old man from Logan County and a 42-year-old man from Logan County as the state’s latest deaths caused by COVID-19.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,895 (+30) active cases and 5,960 (+97) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), *Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), *Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), *McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), *Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), *Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Greenbrier, Hancock, McDowell, Monroe and Upshur counties in this report.

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. Visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.