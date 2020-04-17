DHHR confirms 15 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing state total to 754

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 15 new cases of coronavirus in West Virginia in its Friday morning report, bringing the statewide positive total case count to 754.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, April 17, a total of 18,681 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 754 testing positive, 17,927 testing negative and 13 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Listed below are the confirmed cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (105), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (3), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (39), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (101), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (9), Marion (40), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (7), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), *Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (72), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (27), Wyoming (1).

*Note – On Thursday afternoon, the Grafton-Taylor County Health Department posted on its Facebook page that it has confirmed the county’s fifth case of COVID-19. This individual was not counted in the DHHR’s latest report, which would suggest that the statewide positive case count is 755.