DHHR confirms 15 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 1,797

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its morning report on Tuesday, bringing the statewide positive case total to 1,797.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, a total of 87,483 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,797 total cases and 73 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 585 active cases and 1,139 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the number of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (278/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (212/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (40/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases.