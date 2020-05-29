DHHR confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia; statewide total now 1,951

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 16 new cases of the coronavirus in the state in its morning report on Friday, bringing the total case count in the state to 1,951.

The report stated that as of Friday, May 29, a total of 93,377 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,951 total cases and 74 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 636 active cases and 1,241 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the numbers of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (290/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (168/4), Kanawha (218/2), Lewis (7/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (43/2), Mingo (6/1), Monongalia (121/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (18/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (126/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Webster (0/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).