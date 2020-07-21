DHHR confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in Tuesday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Tuesday.

A total of 100 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, there have been a total of 239,341 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 5,161 total cases and 101 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 67-year-old woman from Cabell County as the state’s 101st death caused by COVID-19.

“Our sincere sympathy is extended to this family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,569 active cases and 3,491 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the current totals of confirmed and probable cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (549/19), Boone (58/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (38/1), *Cabell (218/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), *Fayette (100/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (61/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (141/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (534/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (47/0), Marion (136/4), Marshall (82/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (60/2), Monongalia (748/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (179/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (38/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (115/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (203/9), Wyoming (8/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Fayette counties in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.