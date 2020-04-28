DHHR confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 1,079

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing the statewide positive case total to 1,079.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, a total of 40,489* residents have received laboratory results for COVID-19 with 1,079 testing positive, 39,410 testing negative and 37 positive cases resulting in deaths.

*The revised laboratory results number is an effort to remove duplicate reports received through the massive onboarding from hospitals/facilities over the last five days. Many of the results that were sent by these hospitals had previously been reported by the reference labs and/or entered by hand before these entities were able to send electronically. Those duplicates have been removed from the totals

The release stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest release:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (139), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), **Cabell (39), Fayette (11), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (127), Jefferson (75), Kanawha (156), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (83), Wetzel (4), Wirt (3), Wood (38), Wyoming (1).

**Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell County in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.