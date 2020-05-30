DHHR confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Saturday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, a total of 95,890 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19 with 1,974 total cases and 75 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 96-year-old man from Fayette County as the state’s 75th death caused by COVID-19.

“We join the family in grieving for this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 609 active cases and 1,290 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the numbers of confirmed and probable cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (293/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (28/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (136/0), Jefferson (172/5), Kanawha (222/2), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (129/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. .