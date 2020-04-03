DHHR confirms 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 237

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 20 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Friday morning, making the total positive case count 237.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of Friday, April 3, 6,367 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 237 returning positive, 6,130 returning negative and two positive cases resulting in deaths. A new dashboard with West Virginia-specific data can be found here.

Listed below are the confirmed cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).

The release noted that as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident in that county, or even the state, as an individual in question have have crossed the state border to be tested.