DHHR confirms 23 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia, as well as an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Thursday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, a total of 68,713 residents have received laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,427 testing positive, 67,286 testing negative and 60 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

The DHHR confirmed the death of an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County as the state’s 60th death caused by COVID-19.

“We send our condolences to the family for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the confirmed cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (200), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (53), Clay (2), Fayette (36), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (8), Hampshire (10), Hancock (12), Hardy (25), Harrison (34), Jackson (137), Jefferson (95), Kanawha (198), Lewis (4), Lincoln (5), Logan (14), Marion (47), Marshall (23), Mason (14), McDowell (6), Mercer (12), Mineral (26), Mingo (3), Monongalia (114), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (14), Putnam (29), Raleigh (10), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (93), Wetzel (6), Wirt (3), Wood (44), Wyoming (1).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.