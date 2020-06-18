DHHR confirms 24 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia; state reaches 2,400 total cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, there have been a total of 142,849 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 2,400 total cases and 88 of those cases resulting in deaths. The 88 deaths does not include the death of the 88-year-old woman from Lewis County who was confirmed to have died from to the virus by county health officials on Wednesday.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 658 active cases and 1,654 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (11/0), Berkeley (390/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (76/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (56/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (42/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/1), Harrison (48/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (208/5), *Kanawha (245/7), Lewis (14/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (15/0), Mineral (50/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (133/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (59/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (26/7), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (26/1), Randolph (146/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (11/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (9/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (53/4), Wyoming (6/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Kanawha County in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.