DHHR confirms 26 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia; statewide death total reaches 70

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 26 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in West Virginia in its morning report on Thursday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, there have been a total of 83,181 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 1,593 testing positive, 81,588 testing negative and 70 positive cases resulting in deaths. The latest report from the DHHR stated that a total of 977 patients in the state have recovered from the virus.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

The DHHR confirmed the death of an 85-year-old woman from Kanawha County as the state’s 70th death caused by COVID-19.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (248), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (39), Gilmer (9), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (13), Hardy (34), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (131), Kanawha (205), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (26), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (34), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (38), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (13), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (9), Ritchie (1), Roane (8), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.