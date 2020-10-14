DHHR confirms 263 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 263 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths in its report on Wednesday.

The DHHR announced 274 new cases and two additional deaths on Tuesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, there have been a total of 648,771 (+4,752) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,818 (+263) total cases and 391 (+4) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 94-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 67-year-old man from Summers County.

“Let’s honor the lives of these West Virginians by remembering their contributions to our state and most importantly by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and following the safety guidelines,” said Bill J. Crouch DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 4,612 (-75) active cases and 13,815 (+334) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (154), Berkeley (1,301), Boone (276), Braxton (26), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (31), Clay (48), Doddridge (59), Fayette (695), Gilmer (57), Grant (177), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (99), Harrison (573), Jackson (334), Jefferson (488), Kanawha (3,170), Lewis (58), Lincoln (199), Logan (697), Marion (333), Marshall (221), Mason (154), McDowell (99), Mercer (488), Mineral (192), Mingo (467), Monongalia (2,183), Monroe (170), Morgan (83), Nicholas (158), Ohio (421), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (732), Raleigh (623), Randolph (351), Ritchie (20), Roane (79), Summers (67), Taylor (156), Tucker (49), Tyler (24), Upshur (191), Wayne (460), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (437), Wyoming (144).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay and Mason counties in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wirt counties:

Berkeley County, October 14, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV *Appointment required by calling 304-267-5031

Cabell County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 14, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (use Jackson Square/Traders Alley entrance)

Kanawha County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sissonville Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2007 McClure Parkway, Sissonville, WV (flu shots offered)

Logan County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 14, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Summersville Arena/Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV

Putnam County, October 14, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV AND 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 14, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

Additional testing will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 15 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Morgan, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.