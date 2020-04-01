DHHR confirms 29 new cases of COVID-19 in WV; state total rises to nearly 200

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia on Wednesday, bringing the state total to just under 200 cases.

The release stated that as of Wednesday, April 1, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 191 returning positive, 4,384 returning negative and one positive case resulting in death.

Listed below are the confirmed cases per county, according to the DHHR*

Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

*Note – Moments before receiving this release from the DHHR, 12 News recatived a release from the Randolph County Health Department confirming a second case in that county. This case was not accounted for in the release from the DHHR, or in their state total. This would suggest that West Virginia has 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19.