DHHR confirms 3 new cases of COVID-19, bringing statewide total to 577

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed three new cases of coronavirus is West Virginia on Saturday morning, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 577.

These three cases are the only newly confirmed cases since the DHHR’s previous report, which was released at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m., a total of 15,452 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 577 testing positive, 14,875 testing negative and five positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered to be the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the CDC.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (89), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (21), *Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (46), Kanawha (82), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (7), McDowell (4), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (78), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Fayette County in this report.