DHHR confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 31 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in West Virginia in its morning report on Wednesday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, a total of 80,641 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,545 testing positive, 79,096 testing negative and 69 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of a 75-year-old man from Kanawha County as the state’s 69th death caused by COVID-19.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (233), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (56), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (40), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (33), Harrison (37), Jackson (135), Jefferson (111), Kanawha (204), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (30), Mingo (3), Monongalia (118), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (9), Preston (15), Putnam (30), Raleigh (14), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (47), Wyoming (3).