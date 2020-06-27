DHHR confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases, additional death in Saturday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 31 new cases of the coronavirus and and an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Saturday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, there have been a total of 164,593 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,761 total cases and 93 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of an 82-year-old man from Greenbrier County as the state’s 93rd death caused by COVID-19.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to this man’s family as we grieve the passing of another West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 626 active cases and 2,062 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the totals of confirmed and probable cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (429/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (8/1), Cabell (109/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (12/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (58/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (42/1), Harrison (57/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (215/5), Kanawha (282/8), Lewis (16/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (22/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (42/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (33/0), Mineral (53/2), Mingo (13/3), Monongalia (150/14), Monroe (10/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (84/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (60/14), Putnam (50/1), Raleigh (46/1), Randolph (154/1), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (4/0), Upshur (13/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (10/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (67/5), Wyoming (7/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.