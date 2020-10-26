DHHR confirms 317 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death on Monday; Active case total rises back above 5,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 317 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Monday.

The DHHR announced 194 cases and one additional death on Sunday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, October 26, there have been a total of 734,967 (+13,099) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 22,223 (+317) total cases and 424 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of an 87-year-old woman from Marshall County.

“Our heart goes out to this West Virginian and her family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please continue taking every precaution to slow the spread of this horrible disease.”

According the the DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard, there are currently 5,031 (+202) active cases and 16,768 (+114) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (175), Berkeley (1,534), Boone (339), Braxton (62), Brooke (214), Cabell (1,354), Calhoun (34), Clay (60), Doddridge (70), Fayette (762), Gilmer (64), Grant (188), Greenbrier (181), Hampshire (125), Hancock (214), Hardy (105), Harrison (644), Jackson (378), Jefferson (567), Kanawha (3,564), Lewis (79), Lincoln (236), Logan (748), Marion (371), Marshall (290), Mason (174), McDowell (117), Mercer (704), Mineral (212), Mingo (564), Monongalia (2,290), Monroe (241), Morgan (141), Nicholas (185), Ohio (514), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (25), Pocahontas (68), Preston (199), Putnam (842), Raleigh (761), Randolph (410), Ritchie (36), Roane (100), Summers (103), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (243), Wayne (562), Webster (29), Wetzel (171), Wirt (45), Wood (543), Wyoming (251).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Lincoln, Mingo, Monroe, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Boone County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 26, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson Square (back door of the Health Department), Traders Alley, Clarksburg, WV

Lincoln County, October 26, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Mingo County, October 26, 2020, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mingo County Health Department, 101 Logan Street, Williamson, WV *Curbside testing; call 304-235-3570 for appointment

Monroe County, October 26, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

Ritchie County, October 26, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 26, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Roane County Family Health Care, 146 Williams Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Taylor County, October 26, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 26, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wyoming County, October 26, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Tuesday, October 27 in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Jackson, Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County, October 27, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center-West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

Fayette County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV

Jackson County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Lincoln County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

Marion County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Monroe County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Peterstown Elementary School, 108 College Drive, Peterstown, WV

Morgan County, October 27, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Mountaineer Community Health Center, 783 Winchester Street, Paw Paw, WV (By appointment. Please call 304-947-5500)

Putnam County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Ritchie County, October 27, 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Roane County, October 27, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

Summers County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hinton Freight Depot, 506 Commercial Street, Hinton, WV

Taylor County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV (flu shots offered)

Wayne County, October 27, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV AND 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV

Wyoming County, October 27, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.