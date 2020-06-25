DHHR confirms 32 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia in Thursday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in its morning report on Thursday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, there have been a total of 158,617 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,661 total cases and 92 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 711 active cases and 1,858 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the totals of confirmed and probable cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (423/18), Boone (19/0), Braxton (3/0), *Brooke (9/1), Cabell (98/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (64/0), Gilmer (11/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (56/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (55/1), Jackson (142/0), Jefferson (212/5), Kanawha (267/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (38/1), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (29/0), Mineral (52/2), Mingo (12/3), Monongalia (146/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (78/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (56/11), Putnam (46/1), Raleigh (36/1), Randolph (154/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (13/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (14/1), Wayne (109/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (58/4), Wyoming (7/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke County in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.