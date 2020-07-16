DHHR confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in West Virginia in Thursday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 34 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Thursday.

A total of 150 new cases and one death were confirmed on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, there have been a total of 218,249* laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 4,591 total cases and 99 of those cases resulting in deaths.

*The initial report from the DHHR stated that there were 221,546 total laboratory results received for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. However, the DHHR sent out a correction just before 11 a.m. stating that the correct number of laboratory results received is 218,249.

The DHHR has confirmed the death of an 84-year-old man from Jackson County as the state’s 99th death caused by COVID-19.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,435 active cases and 3,057 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the current numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (532/19), Boone (49/0), Braxton (5/0), *Brooke (30/1), Cabell (201/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (13/0), Fayette (92/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (20/1), Greenbrier (74/0), *Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (47/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (133/1), Jackson (148/0), *Jefferson (254/5), Kanawha (447/11), Lewis (23/1), Lincoln (14/0), Logan (41/0), *Marion (115/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (68/2), Mingo (36/2), Monongalia (629/14), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (159/0), Pendleton (17/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (87/21), Putnam (93/1), Raleigh (83/3), Randolph (193/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (24/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (138/1), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (38/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (187/9), Wyoming (7/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Brooke, Hampshire, Jefferson, and Marion counties in this report.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.