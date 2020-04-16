DHHR confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 723

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in West Virginia in its Thursday morning report, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 723.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m., on Thursday, April 16, a total of 18,027 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 723 testing positive, 17,304 testing negative and 12 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the release:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (102), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (26), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (29), Jackson (34), Jefferson (57), Kanawha (91), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (39), Marshall (7), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (6), Mingo (1), Monongalia (83), Monroe (1), Morgan (7), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (13), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (69), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (25), Wyoming (1).