DHHR confirms 50 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 462

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed 50 new cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 462.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of Wednesday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m., 12,545 residents have been tested for COVID-19 with 462 testing positive, 12,083 testing negative and four positive cases resulting in deaths.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest release:

*CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (66), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (12), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (1), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (38), Kanawha (69), Lewis (1), Logan (8), Marion (30), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (68), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (18), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).