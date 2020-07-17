DHHR confirms 53 new cases, West Virginia’s 100th COVID-19 death in Friday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 53 new cases of the coronavirus and one additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Friday.

On Thursday, a total of 100 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the DHHR.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, there have been a total of 219,947 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 4,710 total cases and 100 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR confirmed the death of an 84-year-old man from Cabell County as the state’s 100th death caused by COVID-19.

“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 1,450 active cases and 3,160 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the current numbers of confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (24/0), Berkeley (537/19), Boone (52/0), Braxton (5/0), Brooke (31/1), Cabell (205/7), Calhoun (4/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (96/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (74/0), Hampshire (44/0), Hancock (50/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (134/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (261/5), Kanawha (464/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (15/0), Logan (41/0), Marion (122/3), Marshall (74/1), Mason (26/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (67/0), Mineral (69/2), Mingo (39/2), Monongalia (643/15), Monroe (14/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (19/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (18/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (88/21), Putnam (96/1), Raleigh (89/3), Randolph (194/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (26/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (141/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (39/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (190/11), Wyoming (7/0).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.