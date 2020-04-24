DHHR confirms 7 new cases, 1 additional death from COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 7 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death caused by the coronavirus in its morning report on Friday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Friday, April 24, a total of 29,811 residents have received laboratory results for COVID-19, with 988 testing positive, 28,823 testing negative and 32 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

DHHR officials said that the death of an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County has been confirmed as the 32nd death caused by coronavirus in West Virginia.

“We join the family in mourning the passing of this West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest release:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (128), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (113), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.