DHHR confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 1,509

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 1,509.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, there have been a total of 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,509 testing positive, 76,792 testing negative and 68 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (219), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), *Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), *Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).

*Note – As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell and Jefferson counties in this report.