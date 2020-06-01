DHHR confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, state total now 2,017

CHARLESTON. W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed seven new cases of the coronavirus in the state in it’s morning report on Monday, bringing the statewide positive case total to 2,017.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1 there have been a total of 98,095 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,017 total cases and 75 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 629 active cases and 1,313 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the numbers of confirmed and probable cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (299/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (64/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (4/0), Fayette (48/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (11/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (17/2), Hardy (39/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (137/0), Jefferson (178/5), Kanawha (228/2), Lewis (9/0), Lincoln (6/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (50/1), Marshall (30/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (44/2), Mingo (5/2), Monongalia (122/11), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (42/0), Pendleton (10/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (20/5), Putnam (34/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (131/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (100/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. .