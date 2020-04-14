DHHR confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, bringing state total to 640

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed seven new cases of coronavirus in West Virginia, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 640.

These seven cases are the only new confirmed cases since Monday’s evening report.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, a total of 17,038 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 640 testing positive, 16,398 testing negative and nine positive cases resulting in deaths.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (100), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (25), Fayette (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (5), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (30), Jefferson (52), Kanawha (85), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (38), Marshall (6), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (5), Mingo (1), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (12), Raleigh (6), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (19), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (21), Wyoming (1).