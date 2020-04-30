DHHR confirms 9 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death caused by virus in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed nine new cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia and an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Thursday.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, a total of 44,541 residents have received laboratory results for COVID-19 with 1,118 testing positive, 43,423 testing negative and 41 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the release.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (145), Boone (3), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (42), Fayette (13), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (9), Hardy (5), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (160), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (13), Marion (45), Marshall (12), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (10), Nicholas (6), Ohio (27), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (25), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (85), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.

