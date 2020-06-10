DHHR confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Wednesday morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed nine new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in its morning report on Wednesday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, there have been a total of 117,916 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,188 total cases and 85 of those cases resulting in deaths.

The DHHR confirmed the death of a 65-year-old man from Kanawha County as the state’s 85th death caused by COVID-19.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 618 active cases and 1,485 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the numbers of confirmed and positive cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (340/15), Boone (16/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (3/0), Clay (7/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (13/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (35/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (40/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (199/5), Kanawha (234/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (20/0), Marion (51/2), Marshall (33/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (7/2), Monongalia (128/14), Monroe (7/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (52/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (39/1), Raleigh (17/1), Randolph (139/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/1), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (103/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).