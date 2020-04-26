DHHR confirms additional death(34) and 19 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia bringing state total to 1,044

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed an additional death and 19 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Sunday, bringing the statewide total positive case count to 1,044.

The death, the 34th in the state, was an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County, officials said. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the family and our state,” said Bill Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10:00 a.m., on Sunday, April 26, there have been 39,063 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,044 testing positive, and testing 38,019 negative. The increase in the number of lab reports today is due to the onboarding of electronic lab reporting from a large number of facilities and the receipt of historical negative lab results from those facilities, DHHR officials said.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (131), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (4), Cabell (38), Calhoun (1), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (152), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (10), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (14), Mingo (2), Monongalia (99), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (13), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

Clay, Doddridge, Pocahontas, Ritchie and Webster counties still do not have any positive cases reported to the DHHR.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.

You can find additional data from the WV DHHR here and a set of FAQs on DHHR case counts here.