DHHR confirms first coronavirus death in West Virginia

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Division of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the first COVID-19 death in West Virginia through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center.

In a release Sunday afternoon, the DHHR said an 88-year-old woman in Marion County has died due to the disease.

The DHHR is not releasing further details about the woman to protect the patient’s privacy.

DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said “We extend our sincere condolences to this family.”

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 have also been reported in the state since Saturday.

Of the 3,108 tests done so far in West Virginia, 124 have tested positive and 2,984 have come back negative.

Medical providers are required to report results to the DHHR through their local health departments.