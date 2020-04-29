DHHR confirms no new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in time between latest evening and morning report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed that no new cases of COVID-19 have been found in the state since its 5 p.m. report on Tuesday.

This is the first time the DHHR hasn’t reported an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia since it began releasing updates on the number of cases in the state twice per day (10 a.m. and 5 p.m.).

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29, a total of 42,032 residents have received laboratory results for COVID-19, with 1,095 testing positive, 40,937 testing negative and 38 positive cases resulting in deaths.

The release from the DHHR stated that these are considered the official numbers reported to the state, which will in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

Listed below are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the release:

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (141), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (41), Fayette (12), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (4), Harrison (30), Jackson (129), Jefferson (77), Kanawha (155), Lewis (4), Lincoln (1), Logan (12), Marion (45), Marshall (11), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (15), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (22), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (5), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (84), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (39), Wyoming (1).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases. Due to the fluid nature of these counts, a detailed breakdown of recovered cases is not available at this time.