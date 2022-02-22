CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 575 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Feb. 22.

On Monday, 3,105 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 485,498 (+575) total cases and 6,219 (+36) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 4,028 (-637) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Brooke County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, and a 59-year old male from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 45-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Grant County, a 56-year old male from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Morgan County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Boone County, a 69-year old male from Roane County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Monroe County, a 92-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old male from Upshur County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Wayne County, a 73-year old male from Boone County, an 82-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, a 30-year old female from Wayne County, and a 95-year old female from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (86), Berkeley (128), Boone (53), Braxton (15), Brooke (28), Cabell (222), Calhoun (14), Clay (7), Doddridge (21), Fayette (163), Gilmer (9), Grant (39), Greenbrier (109), Hampshire (33), Hancock (20), Hardy (16), Harrison (224), Jackson (27), Jefferson (58), Kanawha (340), Lewis (37), Lincoln (85), Logan (92), Marion (138), Marshall (64), Mason (68), McDowell (99), Mercer (204), Mineral (48), Mingo (67), Monongalia (151), Monroe (56), Morgan (23), Nicholas (80), Ohio (37), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (15), Preston (93), Putnam (134), Raleigh (185), Randolph (32), Ritchie (27), Roane (35), Summers (32), Taylor (83), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (79), Wayne (83), Webster (45), Wetzel (23), Wirt (10), Wood (158), Wyoming (79).

According to the dashboard, 1,112,853 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 960,090 people, or 53.6% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 408,185 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.