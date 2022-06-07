CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 502 new COVID cases and 16 additional deaths on June 7.

On Monday, the DHHR announced 1,701 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths were reported over the weekend.

The DHHR has reported 520,264 (+502) total cases and 6,993 (+16) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,387 (-160) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 71-year-old male from Kanawha County. Also included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 66-year old male from Wayne County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Mason County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old female from Preston County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, and a 74-year old male from Lincoln County. These deaths range from February 2022 through May 2022, with 10 occurring in November and December 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (162), Boone (24), Braxton (3), Brooke (27), Cabell (177), Calhoun (10), Clay (8), Doddridge (9), Fayette (46), Gilmer (12), Grant (9), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (28), Hancock (26), Hardy (14), Harrison (121), Jackson (9), Jefferson (69), Kanawha (289), Lewis (21), Lincoln (17), Logan (29), Marion (91), Marshall (28), Mason (49), McDowell (19), Mercer (124), Mineral (35), Mingo (20), Monongalia (159), Monroe (16), Morgan (9), Nicholas (53), Ohio (58), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (46), Putnam (51), Raleigh (155), Randolph (27), Ritchie (12), Roane (16), Summers (15), Taylor (19), Tucker (1), Tyler (17), Upshur (28), Wayne (36), Webster (4), Wetzel (35), Wirt (1), Wood (58), Wyoming (30).

According to the dashboard, 1,115,646 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 952,251 or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 492,100 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 5 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.