CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 93 new COVID cases and 7 additional deaths on April 5.

On Monday, 171 new COVID-19 cases and 4 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 498,128 (+93) total cases and 6,716 (-123 due to data reconciliation*) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 263 (-40) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S. are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Berkeley County, a 100-year old male from Grant County, a 91-year old female from Marion County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 75-year old male from Mercer County.

*As part of ongoing efforts to improve data quality while maintaining timely reporting of COVID-19 associated deaths, a reverse death reconciliation process has been completed for calendar year 2021 by the epidemiologists at DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. This process looks at all the death reports received by DHHR to ensure the death was certified by the National Center for Health Statistics as a COVID-19 death on the death certificate. Of the 3,948 deaths reported in 2021, 122 (or 3.0%) have been determined not to be COVID-19 deaths and have been retracted from today’s dashboard. Additionally, 5 duplicates from 2021 were identified during the death reconciliation process and 3 additional deaths from 2020 were determined not to be COVID-19, and therefore were retracted from the dashboard. This means the deaths were originally reported to DHHR as COVID-19 deaths through a death report, but the death certificate later determined that the cause of death was not COVID-19.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (19), Boone (0), Braxton (0), Brooke (2), Cabell (20), Calhoun (1), Clay (1), Doddridge (0), Fayette (1), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (3), Hancock (2), Hardy (1), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (13), Kanawha (12), Lewis (3), Lincoln (3), Logan (4), Marion (10), Marshall (1), Mason (2), McDowell (3), Mercer (19), Mineral (2), Mingo (3), Monongalia (28), Monroe (1), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (4), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (1), Preston (4), Putnam (20), Raleigh (6), Randolph (2), Ritchie (4), Roane (3), Summers (0), Taylor (3), Tucker (1), Tyler (2), Upshur (2), Wayne (5), Webster (0), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (8), Wyoming (4).

According to the dashboard, 1,121,548 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 969,552 people, or 54.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 430,332 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.