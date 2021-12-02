DHHR reports 1,466 new COVID cases, 50 deaths on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 1,466 new COVID-19 cases and 50 additional deaths on Dec. 2.

On Wednesday it confirmed 1,155 new COVID-19 cases and 27 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 297,415 (+1,466) total cases and 4,945 (+50) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 7,113 (+846) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old male from Raleigh County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, a 90-year old female from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Raleigh County, a 68-year old male from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Harrison County, a 68-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 77-year old female from Kanawha County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 97-year old male from Kanawha County, a 41-year old female from Ritchie County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Mingo County, a 61-year old male from Upshur County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Doddridge County, a 67-year old female from Wyoming County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 47-year old male from Wyoming County, an 80-year old male from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, an 80-year old female from Logan County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, a 94-year old female from Mingo County, a 59-year old male from Mercer County, a 52-year old female from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Hampshire County, a 51-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Hancock County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 52-year old male from Wyoming County, a 93-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 84-year old male from Summers County. These deaths range from September through November 2021.

“We offer our condolences to these grieving families,” said DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch. “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and FDA-authorized for children ages five years and older. Please make the choice to protect all eligible members of your family by scheduling appointments for this life-saving vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (65), Berkeley (637), Boone (74), Braxton (55), Brooke (101), Cabell (326), Calhoun (37), Clay (30), Doddridge (30), Fayette (190), Gilmer (17), Grant (60), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (105), Hancock (100), Hardy (67), Harrison (328), Jackson (69), Jefferson (300), Kanawha (515), Lewis (118), Lincoln (80), Logan (138), Marion (212), Marshall (124), Mason (73), McDowell (77), Mercer (312), Mineral (114), Mingo (122), Monongalia (229), Monroe (41), Morgan (98), Nicholas (187), Ohio (203), Pendleton (30), Pleasants (29), Pocahontas (25), Preston (137), Putnam (207), Raleigh (314), Randolph (69), Ritchie (35), Roane (59), Summers (27), Taylor (83), Tucker (10), Tyler (28), Upshur (94), Wayne (110), Webster (33), Wetzel (77), Wirt (29), Wood (335), Wyoming (53).

According to the dashboard, 1,063,487 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 894,333 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 228,836 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.