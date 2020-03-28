DHHR reports 17 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources has reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 around the state, bringing the total over 100 for the first time.

New cases were identified in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, and Raleigh counties.

No new counties have been affected as of the report on Sunday evening, the DHHR said.

The DHHR now says 2,818 tests have been performed in the state, with 113 positive cases and 2,705 with negative results. There are no cases pending at the state lab, officials said.

The DHHR added that although reporting of results and commercial or private labs are required, reports of negative and pending tests by those facilities have been inconsistent, leading to a delay in reporting by the state.