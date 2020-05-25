DHHR reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 1,774

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported three new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in it’s morning report on Monday, bringing the statewide positive case total to 1,774.

The release from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25, a total of 86,325 laboratory results have been received for COVID-19, with 1,774 total cases and 72 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently 567 active cases and 1,135 recovered cases in the state.

The DHHR stated that in alignment with updated definitions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total case count now includes probable cases which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.

Listed below are the number of confirmed or probable cases in each county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (7/0), Berkeley (276/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (37/0), Harrison (38/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (151/3), Kanawha (210/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (27/0), Mason (16/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (36/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (120/1), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (39/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (16/5), Putnam (32/0), Raleigh (14/1), Randolph (36/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (49/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases.