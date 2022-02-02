DHHR reports 36 West Virginia COVID deaths on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,988 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Feb. 2.

On Tuesday, 2,151 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 451,910 (+2,988) total cases and 5,814 (+36) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 11,491 (-1,352) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Summers County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 57-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 36-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Lewis County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Mineral County, a 55-year old female from Mason County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Hampshire County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, and a 70-year old male from Harrison County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (97), Berkeley (408), Boone (200), Braxton (43), Brooke (76), Cabell (718), Calhoun (70), Clay (35), Doddridge (44), Fayette (559), Gilmer (30), Grant (73), Greenbrier (327), Hampshire (115), Hancock (83), Hardy (83), Harrison (387), Jackson (51), Jefferson (208), Kanawha (1,328), Lewis (71), Lincoln (169), Logan (286), Marion (315), Marshall (157), Mason (247), McDowell (190), Mercer (538), Mineral (167), Mingo (159), Monongalia (606), Monroe (130), Morgan (57), Nicholas (229), Ohio (193), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (38), Preston (180), Putnam (436), Raleigh (669), Randolph (143), Ritchie (61), Roane (59), Summers (105), Taylor (104), Tucker (13), Tyler (35), Upshur (127), Wayne (226), Webster (52), Wetzel (91), Wirt (28), Wood (405), Wyoming (200).

According to the dashboard, 1,105,118 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 951,875 people, or 53.1% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 383,601 boost doses have been administered.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.