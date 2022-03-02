CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 498 new COVID-19 cases and 42 additional deaths on March 2.

On Tuesday, 433 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 491,042 (+498) total cases and 6,381 (+42) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 2,143 (-432) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in all north central West Virginia counties.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Taylor County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old male from Fayette County, a 58-year old male from Ohio County, and a 92-year old female from Wood County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 82-year old female from Braxton County, an 80-year old female from Wyoming County, a 74-year old female from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Wyoming County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, an 85-year old female from Wyoming County, a 79-year old female from Berkeley County, an 81-year old female from Raleigh County, a 93-year old female from Preston County, a 60-year old male from Wood County, a 45-year old male from Monroe County, a 60-year old female from Mineral County, a 63-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 68-year old male from Tyler County, a 94-year old female from Summers County, a 40-year old male from Calhoun County, a 71-year old female from Harrison County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Pendleton County, an 85-year old female from Cabell County, a 100-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 91-year old male from Logan County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (30), Berkeley (78), Boone (16), Braxton (19), Brooke (19), Cabell (96), Calhoun (15), Clay (13), Doddridge (8), Fayette (76), Gilmer (4), Grant (6), Greenbrier (54), Hampshire (27), Hancock (12), Hardy (12), Harrison (125), Jackson (16), Jefferson (39), Kanawha (172), Lewis (13), Lincoln (19), Logan (50), Marion (87), Marshall (26), Mason (42), McDowell (47), Mercer (120), Mineral (21), Mingo (27), Monongalia (103), Monroe (13), Morgan (11), Nicholas (60), Ohio (32), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (3), Preston (52), Putnam (57), Raleigh (117), Randolph (21), Ritchie (23), Roane (17), Summers (11), Taylor (36), Tucker (16), Tyler (5), Upshur (55), Wayne (38), Webster (15), Wetzel (16), Wirt (4), Wood (97), Wyoming (41).

According to the dashboard, 1,115,123 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 962,359 people, or 53.7% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 411,952 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.