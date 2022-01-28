DHHR reports 46 COVID-related deaths in West Virginia on Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 4,668 new COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths on Jan. 28.

On Thursday, 5,205 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 438,889 (+4,668) total cases and 5,703 (+46) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 17,098 (-427) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Taylor County, an 83-year old male from Hampshire County, an 84-year old male from Taylor County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 95-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old female from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, and a 97-year old male from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 59-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 36-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Barbour County, an 88-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old male from Wyoming County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Wyoming County, a 101-year old female from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 38-year old male from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 39-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from McDowell County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, and an 87-year old female from Logan County. These deaths range from November 2021 through January 2022, with one death occurring in August 2021.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (150), Berkeley (757), Boone (286), Braxton (52), Brooke (134), Cabell (1,200), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (90), Fayette (588), Gilmer (49), Grant (138), Greenbrier (388), Hampshire (178), Hancock (216), Hardy (114), Harrison (596), Jackson (136), Jefferson (308), Kanawha (2,029), Lewis (84), Lincoln (263), Logan (441), Marion (470), Marshall (273), Mason (304), McDowell (224), Mercer (661), Mineral (179), Mingo (306), Monongalia (848), Monroe (169), Morgan (73), Nicholas (288), Ohio (372), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (26), Preston (237), Putnam (597), Raleigh (944), Randolph (237), Ritchie (76), Roane (126), Summers (138), Taylor (167), Tucker (14), Tyler (93), Upshur (160), Wayne (403), Webster (62), Wetzel (161), Wirt (49), Wood (700), Wyoming (343).

According to the dashboard, 1,103,028 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 949,417 people, or 53% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 378,679 boost doses have been administered.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.