CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 376 new COVID cases and 56 additional deaths on March 10.

On Wednesday, 377 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 494,406 (+376) total cases and 6,544 (+56) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 1,305 (-131) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines, which give mask recommendations based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations, masks are still recommended in most north central West Virginia counties.

As of Friday, masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in Monongalia, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties and counties in the eastern and northern panhandles. Click here to see the CDC’s county mask recommendations map.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 70-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old male from Upshur County, a 61-year old male from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Preston County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, an 85-year old male from Tucker County, a 66-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 79-year old male from Putnam County, a 78-year old female from Tyler County, a 41-year old female from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Preston County, a 99-year old female from Marion County, a 79-year old male from Nicholas County, a 55-year old male from Marion County, and a 90-year old female from Raleigh County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 84-year old male from Raleigh County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 46-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old female from Wyoming County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 56-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old male from Ohio County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Summers County, a 78-year old female from Fayette County, a 72-year old male from Roane County, a 71-year old female from Logan County, a 62-year old male from Logan County, a 46-year old female from Jackson County, a 58-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old male from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 91-year old female from Marion County, a 78-year old male from Wayne County, an 83-year old male from Hardy County, an 87-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Logan County, a 70-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 95-year old male from Wayne County, a 102-year old female from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Fayette County, a 49-year old male from Clay County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, and a 42-year old female from Wood County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (20), Berkeley (56), Boone (8), Braxton (11), Brooke (13), Cabell (68), Calhoun (11), Clay (14), Doddridge (1), Fayette (32), Gilmer (5), Grant (3), Greenbrier (41), Hampshire (12), Hancock (11), Hardy (11), Harrison (77), Jackson (13), Jefferson (19), Kanawha (88), Lewis (9), Lincoln (11), Logan (10), Marion (72), Marshall (59), Mason (19), McDowell (30), Mercer (61), Mineral (9), Mingo (12), Monongalia (68), Monroe (14), Morgan (4), Nicholas (27), Ohio (12), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (6), Preston (36), Putnam (29), Raleigh (51), Randolph (19), Ritchie (6), Roane (5), Summers (12), Taylor (18), Tucker (4), Tyler (14), Upshur (21), Wayne (22), Webster (17), Wetzel (14), Wirt (5), Wood (47), Wyoming (41).

According to the dashboard, 1,116,905 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 964,563 people, or 53.8% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 415,559 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.