DHHR reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia; statewide total now more than 1,900

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in its morning report on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed or probable cases in the state to more than 1,900.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, there have been a total of 90,315 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,906 total cases and 74 of those cases resulting in deaths.

According to the DHHR’s website, there are currently a total of 621 active cases and 1,211 recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the numbers of confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (286/11), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (58/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (45/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (23/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (163/3), Kanawha (214/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (39/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/9), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (16/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (117/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR may include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts may need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test. .