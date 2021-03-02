DHHR reports more than 300,000 West Virginians have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, nearly 200,000 fully vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 136 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in its report on Tuesday.

The DHHR confirmed 193 new COVID-19 cases, without any additional deaths in its report on Monday.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, there have been a total of 2,190,037 (+8,050) laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,184 (+136) total cases and 2,301 (+1) of those cases resulting in deaths.

*Residents from North Central West Virginia counties are in bold*

The DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 58-year old male from Hampshire County. “We offer our deepest condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to the DHHR’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 6,692 (-305) active cases and 123,191 (+440) recovered cases in the state.

Listed below are the total numbers of COVID-19 cases per county, according to the DHHR’s latest report:

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,227), Berkeley (9,699), Boone (1,583), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,012), Cabell (7,825), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (714), Grant (1,071), Greenbrier (2,434), Hampshire (1,538), Hancock (2,598), Hardy (1,270), Harrison (4,846), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,638), Kanawha (12,134), Lewis (1,042), Lincoln (1,227), Logan (2,704), Marion (3,682), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,770), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,228), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,132), Monongalia (8,054), Monroe (951), Morgan (933), Nicholas (1,183), Ohio (3,640), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (803), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,544), Putnam (4,228), Raleigh (4,717), Randolph (2,395), Ritchie (622), Roane (549), Summers (703), Taylor (1,092), Tucker (503), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,690), Wayne (2,621), Webster (323), Wetzel (1,092), Wirt (360), Wood (7,081), Wyoming (1,744).

*Note – Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Morgan, Roane, and Webster counties in this report.

After the February 26, 2021 dashboard update was published, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department informed DHHR that a long-term care facility in Roane County submitted a back log of the facility’s testing results from December and January. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department also identified that the results had erroneously been reported as positive instead of negative due to an IT error at the facility. DHHR excluded these cases from the calculation for Roane County on the February 26, 2021 county alert map because they were from December and January and not representative of current disease transmission. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is now working to designate the erroneous cases in the electronic disease surveillance system which results in the removal of the cases from Roane County’s case count. This process may take a few days before it is resolved on the dashboard.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

According to the dashboard, as of Tuesday, 300,768 (+1,826) first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 197,759 (+3) people have been fully vaccinated.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.



Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.